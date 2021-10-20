Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre to debut at 73rd Frankfurt International Book Fair

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), is preparing to debut at the 2021 Frankfurt International Book Fair, one of the best-known and most popular events in the global publishing industry Calendar, which will take place from 20th - 24th October.

The event’s 73rd edition, themed ‘Re:connect’, is returning to its regular in-person format following last year’s virtual fair. While on the ground the Centre will be looking to expand its outreach to leading international publishing markets and promote its cultural projects and events, most notably the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.

Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, said, "We are delighted to be taking part in the esteemed Frankfurt International Book Fair for the very first time, as it offers an important platform for us to showcase the Centre’s projects and cultural programmes and to engage with influential international publishers, both to strengthen our existing collaborations and establish new partnerships with industry leaders from diverse markets around the world. Our participation also reflects our close cultural ties with Germany, as 2022 will see the country featured as Guest of Honour at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair for the second consecutive year."

Mouza Al Shamsi, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre and Director of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, added, "The main objectives of our participation in the Frankfurt International Book Fair are to extend our outreach to major international markets, strengthen our communication with decision-makers in the publishing and cultural sectors, and access the industry’s latest technologies and trends.

Our presence this year supports the Centre’s strategy to promote the 32nd edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, attracting contributions that enrich its content and bolster its position among the world’s most renowned literary events."

Frankfurt International Book Fair is a crucial milestone in preparations for the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2022, serving as a platform for positioning Abu Dhabi as a distinctive culture and tourism capital. These efforts aim to enhance the emirate’s international presence and create opportunities for collaboration with partners from around the world.

The Arabic Language Centre’s Kalima Translation Project will also showcase its latest publications, most notably translations of German works such as Kindergeschichte (Story of a Child) and The Fruit Thief by Nobel Prize-winning author Peter Handke, as well as Arthur Schnitzler’s Late Fame and Paulus Hochgatterer’s The Day My Grandfather Was a Hero. Kalima’s translated German children’s books include Losers Are Also Winners, My Grandfather and Grandmother Are Awesome, and When I was a Child Like You.

The 73rd edition of the Frankfurt International Book Fair will feature over 7,500 exhibitors from 100 countries and will be covered by some 10,000 journalists. It will also host more than 4,000 events, sessions and workshops with leading figures on the international publishing scene.