UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre To Debut At 73rd Frankfurt International Book Fair

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre to debut at 73rd Frankfurt International Book Fair

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), is preparing to debut at the 2021 Frankfurt International Book Fair, one of the best-known and most popular events in the global publishing industry Calendar, which will take place from 20th - 24th October.

The event’s 73rd edition, themed ‘Re:connect’, is returning to its regular in-person format following last year’s virtual fair. While on the ground the Centre will be looking to expand its outreach to leading international publishing markets and promote its cultural projects and events, most notably the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.

Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, said, "We are delighted to be taking part in the esteemed Frankfurt International Book Fair for the very first time, as it offers an important platform for us to showcase the Centre’s projects and cultural programmes and to engage with influential international publishers, both to strengthen our existing collaborations and establish new partnerships with industry leaders from diverse markets around the world. Our participation also reflects our close cultural ties with Germany, as 2022 will see the country featured as Guest of Honour at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair for the second consecutive year."

Mouza Al Shamsi, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre and Director of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, added, "The main objectives of our participation in the Frankfurt International Book Fair are to extend our outreach to major international markets, strengthen our communication with decision-makers in the publishing and cultural sectors, and access the industry’s latest technologies and trends.

Our presence this year supports the Centre’s strategy to promote the 32nd edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, attracting contributions that enrich its content and bolster its position among the world’s most renowned literary events."

Frankfurt International Book Fair is a crucial milestone in preparations for the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2022, serving as a platform for positioning Abu Dhabi as a distinctive culture and tourism capital. These efforts aim to enhance the emirate’s international presence and create opportunities for collaboration with partners from around the world.

The Arabic Language Centre’s Kalima Translation Project will also showcase its latest publications, most notably translations of German works such as Kindergeschichte (Story of a Child) and The Fruit Thief by Nobel Prize-winning author Peter Handke, as well as Arthur Schnitzler’s Late Fame and Paulus Hochgatterer’s The Day My Grandfather Was a Hero. Kalima’s translated German children’s books include Losers Are Also Winners, My Grandfather and Grandmother Are Awesome, and When I was a Child Like You.

The 73rd edition of the Frankfurt International Book Fair will feature over 7,500 exhibitors from 100 countries and will be covered by some 10,000 journalists. It will also host more than 4,000 events, sessions and workshops with leading figures on the international publishing scene.

Related Topics

World German Abu Dhabi Germany Kalima Frankfurt October Market Event From Industry Arab

Recent Stories

Daraz 11.11: 13000+ Delivery Heroes, 4000+ Vehicle ..

Daraz 11.11: 13000+ Delivery Heroes, 4000+ Vehicles and 7 Logistics Partners

2 minutes ago
 Ombudsman offices providing in time justice to app ..

Ombudsman offices providing in time justice to applicants: KP Law Minister

18 minutes ago
 Three farmers booked over water theft n faisalabad ..

Three farmers booked over water theft n faisalabad

18 minutes ago
 Brisk preparations afoot to celebrate 74th Foundin ..

Brisk preparations afoot to celebrate 74th Founding Day of AJK government on Oc ..

20 minutes ago
 Newly appointed President Cantt Board Brig. Salman ..

Newly appointed President Cantt Board Brig. Salman Nazar visits RCB

20 minutes ago
 Nation has confidence into PM Imran Khan's honesty ..

Nation has confidence into PM Imran Khan's honesty: PTI leader Ashraf Jabbar

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.