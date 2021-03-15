Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre’s scientific committee formed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2021) Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has announced the formation of a scientific committee at the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, headed by Chairman Dr. Ali bin Tamim.

The committee will consist of nine members who are leading local, regional and international scholars, experts and intellectuals. Its work will involve enhancing the Centre's prominence and promoting Abu Dhabi’s position on the global cultural map.

"The launch of the scientific committee consolidates the Centre’s mission to promote the Arabic language while becoming a leader in the cultural, creative and educational sectors," said Al Mubarak. "Through the committee, we will be able to provide consultations, recommendations and suggestions to further our support of the Arabic language content industry and promote scientific research in various fields, in addition to finding innovative solutions to the challenges facing the Arabic language.

"This assembly of the most eminent intellectual and cultural figures from around the region and the world will form a specialised consulting unit that, when working in cooperation with the Centre’s team, will enhance the expertise and excellence of the Centre’s work. It will do so by offering advice for research and development efforts based on experience and best practices, considering the unique identity of the Arabic Language," he concluded.

The scientific committee met for the first time on 8th March with Moza al Shamsi, Acting Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, chosen as meeting rapporteur, to discuss the Centre’s programmes and the importance of promoting Arabic literary works that have made a significant impact on other cultures. Members of the committee also discussed strategic initiatives, such as the Centre’s peer-reviewed journal and the suggested working mechanisms for certain projects related to its main programmes.

The scientific committee is tasked with advising the Centre and submitting recommendations and proposals for its strategic plans, programmes, projects and activities. The committee will also make suggestions to advance the Centre’s vision and content policies while providing scientific recommendations in the areas of publishing, libraries, technology and events.

The committee will also present proposals to support the Centre's goals and pursue opportunities for cooperation with similarly specialised Arab and international research centres while preparing agendas for conferences, seminars and workshops that further the Centre's objectives.