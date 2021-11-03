Abu Dhabi Art 2021 to feature 50 local and international galleries

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2021) Abu Dhabi Art has announced the lineup of 50 local, regional, and international galleries participating in the fair’s 13th edition. Artworks from 19 countries will be presented by 14 new galleries and 36 returning galleries, convening at Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi from 17th to 21st November 2021.

Dyala Nusseibeh, Director, Abu Dhabi Art, said, "We are delighted to welcome a diverse lineup of new participating galleries alongside many of our regular exhibitors at the fair this November. After a year of forced hiatus, it comes as no surprise that participating galleries have brought together exceptional presentations in their booths, which range from solo shows that reposition Modern art masters from the region to young galleries who are bold enough to show exciting emerging artists. We can't wait for our collectors and visitors to discover these works and reconnect with galleries at the fair."

Simon Njami is curating Kind of Blue, an exploration of the many varied perspectives of artists working today through the language of Jazz. Kind of Blue will be presenting works from four participating galleries: Afriart Gallery (Kampala, Uganda), representing Richard Atugonza and Charlene Komuntale, Galerie MAM (Douala, Cameroon), representing Bili Bidjocka and Joël Yonkeu, Primo Marella Gallery (Milan, Italy), representing Abdoulaye Konaté, and Sabrina Amrani (Madrid, Spain), representing Nicène Kossentini and Joël Andrianomearisoa.

Daudi Karungi, Director, Afriart Gallery, said, "Last year, our gallery participated at the fair for the first time, in an online show, and we did very well with the artists we presented even when the artworks were only virtual. I look forward to our participation in this in-person fair where we shall be able to show the works of our artists in real life to visitors at the event."

The Modern & Contemporary section of the fair will feature 26 participating galleries presenting a wide range of works by different artists.

Alongside galleries from the Modern & Contemporary section, 22 galleries will be presenting curated booths by one, two or three artists each as part of the fair’s Special Projects sector.

Abu Dhabi Art has also announced three new works as part of the fair’s special installation section, ‘In and Around’. Works by Olga de Amaral, represented by Galeria La Cometa, Seher Naveed, represented by Aicon Contemporary, and Zarina, represented by Gallery Espace, will be shown alongside four previously confirmed works by Alfredo Jaar, represented by Giorgio Persano Gallery, Hera Büyüktaşcıyan, represented by Green Art Gallery, Siah Armajani, represented by Rossi & Rossi, and Zineb Sedira, represented by The Third Line.

Abu Dhabi Art’s 13th edition will see the first-time participation of 14 new galleries at the fair this year, including London’s Rossi & Rossi.

Fabio Rossi, Owner of Rossi & Rossi, said, "We are excited to participate in our first edition of Abu Dhabi Art. I have been following the fair from the very beginning but, due to conflicting schedules, have not been able to apply before. I visited Abu Dhabi Art two years ago and was impressed by the overall quality and the atmosphere. We will be showing a selection of early works by legendary Iranian-born American artist Siah Armajani who passed away last year. We are looking forward to connect with the local audience, both private collectors and institutions."

Representing works by Zarina at the fair this year, Renu Modi of Gallery Espace said, "I am very happy to be returning to Abu Dhabi. Our gallery programme was very well received last time, and I feel optimistic about our booth this year too. It’s an elegant and intimate fair, and we felt very much at home. We are very honoured to represent Zarina and excited to know that her works will be part of the ‘In and Around’ project."

Sunny Rahbar, Co-founder of The Third Line Gallery, commented, "We are very excited to be participating at Abu Dhabi Art this year, which is an important opportunity for us to connect with our local, regional and international audiences. We look forward to safely welcoming visitors at our booth and anticipate another successful year at the fair."

Abu Dhabi Art announced earlier this month its Beyond: Artist Commissions programme, featuring new art commissions by five artists including Aya Haidar, Hazem Harb, Dr. Najat Makki, Rasheed Araeen and Richard Atugonza.

The 2021 fair will also host its annual public Performing Arts Programme, curated by Rose Lejeune, featuring four commissioned artists including Louise Hervé & Clovis Maillet, Mays Albaik, Rand Abdul Jabbar and Super Taus.

Abu Dhabi Art’s Beyond: Emerging Artists, curated by Sam Bardaouil and Till Fellrath, co-founders of multidisciplinary curatorial platform Art Reoriented and co-directors of Hamburger Bahnhof, will present new works by three UAE-based emerging artists – Hashel Al Lamki, Maitha Abdalla and Christopher Benton. Their exhibition will be on show at Manarat Al Saadiyat from 17 November 2021 until 4 December 2021.

This year’s programme also sees the inaugural appearance of Abu Dhabi Art’s newly launched initiative, Friends of Abu Dhabi Art.

The fair’s upcoming edition will be open to the public at Manarat Al Saadiyat from Wednesday 17 November to Sunday 21 November 2021.

Strict precautionary and hygiene measures will be enforced at Abu Dhabi Art Fair 2021 to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all participants and visitors. Details of these measures will be announced in due course.

For more information about Abu Dhabi Art 2021 and its year-round programmes, visit abudhabiart.ae and follow Abu Dhabi Art on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.