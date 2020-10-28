Abu Dhabi Art announces details for 'Beyond: Emerging Artists' programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2020) Abu Dhabi Art has announced further details around its Beyond: Emerging Artists programme, which each year commissions new work by up and coming Emirati artists.

The programme is curated by Maya El-Khalil, who has selected artists Hind Mezaina, Afra Al Dhaheri and Afra Al Suwaidi to produce works exploring the theme of memory. For this year’s primarily digital event, the artworks can be viewed through Abu Dhabi Art’s website throughout the days of the fair or at Manarat Al Saadiyat, where they will be exhibited, from 19th November to 26th December, 2020.

Dyala Nusseibeh, Director of Abu Dhabi Art, commented, "Our Beyond: Emerging Artists programme exists as a vehicle to enable exceptional younger artists from across the UAE to realise ambitious new projects and exhibit them to a wide audience. Given her extensive understanding of the middle East and her experience in enabling artists to interrogate and develop their artistic practices, we believe that Maya El Khalil will be a thought-provoking mentor, as well as a great champion for this year’s selected artists."

Maya El Khalil, Curator of the programme, said, "I see myself as a guide, making way for up and coming artists by asking questions rather than answering them. This year I am working with three incredibly talented women, Hind Mezaina, Afra Al Dhaheri and Afra Al Suwaidi."

Exploring the theme of memory, this year’s programme will feature artworks from Hind Mezaina using multimedia archival materials, such as photography and archival film, to express elements of collective memory, masculinity, heritage, and the UAE.

Al Dhaheri disorders hair strands, using her own reclaimed hair, which she collects once it has fallen out. Beyond exploring self-identity, her work will draw on broader social associations and inhibitions related to female hair and its containment.

Al Suwaidi will reconstitute fragmented visual memories, rendering lines of trauma as embodied in domestic architectural forms. She will present her work through a process of collage.

Abu Dhabi Art is returning as a virtual fair for its 12th edition this year, bringing together several galleries and artists from across the world through its curated gallery sections including "The Day After" curated by Simon Njami, "Material – Real" curated by Sung woo Kim, "India Today" curated by gallerist Ashwin Thadani and "A Picture Held Us Captive" curated by Nada Raza. The 2020 digital fair will also host a public Performing Arts Programme, curated by Rose Lejeune.

A Talks Programme will be available online, offering a series of stimulating cultural conversations and panels featuring some of the art world’s leading figures.

The fair’s upcoming edition will be live from Thursday, 19th November to Thursday, 26th November, 2020.