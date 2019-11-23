UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Art Concludes Its Successful 11th Edition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 09:15 PM

Abu Dhabi Art concludes its successful 11th edition

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2019) ABU DHABI, 23rd November 2019 (WAM) - Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, the third and final day of Abu Dhabi Art 2019 has come to a close, concluding a successful 11th edition of the leading art fair which welcomed scores of art lovers and industry insiders to its wide array of exhibits and programming on Saadiyat Island and in Al Ain.

Taking place from 21-23 November at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi Art 2019 featured participation from esteemed gallerists, artists and curators from around the world, as well as emerging local artists and creatives. In addition to the commercial aspect of the fair, visitors enjoyed specially-commissioned installations, curated exhibitions, and a full public programme of talks, guided tours, workshops, performances and more. The fair also welcomed visitors to activations in Al Ain Oasis and Al Jahili Fort in Al Ain.

The final day of the fair also saw the last sessions in its talks programme take place, with artists, curators, and industry professionals exploring issues relevant to the global art world today. ‘The Artist, The Publisher, The Migrator’ featured artist Mohamed Melehi speaking about his multifaceted practice as a cultural activist, muralist, photographer, designer and painter, which has placed him at the forefront of postcolonial Moroccan art and modernism in the Global South.

Comité Colbert held their final talk of the fair, which saw representatives from Mobilier National, Manufacture des Gobelins, Foundation d’Entreprise Hermes and Musée et Domaine National de Versailles discuss the intersection of French luxury and contemporary art, as part of its programme of events examining French and Emirati craftsmanship.

The final talk of the fair featured Gateway curator Paolo Colombo in dialogue with Senior Curator at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Sarah Collins, as well as commissioned artists Lamya Gargash and Nima Nabvi. Centred around the 2019 Gateway exhibition, Fragments, Yesterday & Today, the panelists discussed the complications of exhibiting archeological artefacts and objects of anthropological interest with works of contemporary art.

Day three of the fair also saw final performances of ‘The Art of Expression’, featuring poetry readings from Untitled Chapters in an interactive installation exploring heritage storytelling and symbolism in the context of the contemporary world; and ‘Neither Visible nor Concealed’, a performance by Beyond: Emerging Artists participants Ayesha Hadhir, Rawdha Khalifa Al Ketbi and Shaikha Al Ketbi, which activated the artists’ installation space and allowed audiences insights into the creative process.

Abu Dhabi Art’s final day also offered a masterclass by the Naqsh Collective, which introduced participants to some of the oldest Palestinian textile motifs and allowed them to learn from women who use the art of cross-stitch and fabric to bring their stories to life.

The Abu Dhabi Art programme is year-round and extends beyond the centerpiece of the three-day fair; the Gateway: Fragments, Yesterday and Today and Beyond: Emerging Artists exhibitions will be on display at Manarat Al Saadiyat until 8 February 2020 and the Beyond: Commissioned Artists installations at Al Ain Oasis and Al Jahili Fort can be viewed until 29 February 2020.

Related Topics

World Abu Dhabi Tours Versailles Colombo February November Women 2019 2020 Textile From Industry Love

Recent Stories

Govt providing opportunities for modern education: ..

29 seconds ago

Essential items being sold on reduced prices in mo ..

30 seconds ago

Funds worth Rs 1.53bln to be spent on development ..

31 seconds ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Saturday 23 Nov 2019

33 seconds ago

District Election Offers Platform for Hong Kong Pr ..

35 seconds ago

Mammoth flags of Pakistan, Kashmir hoisted to expr ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.