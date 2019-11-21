UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Art Kicks Off In Manarat Al Saadiyat

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 03:15 PM

Abu Dhabi Art kicks off in Manarat Al Saadiyat

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2019) Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism, has inaugurated the 11th edition of Abu Dhabi Art at Manarat Al Saadiyat.

The opening of the event - which is being held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office - also saw the attendance of Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Mohammed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi; Mubarak Al-Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development and Sheikh Salem Al Qasimi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Arts and Heritage Sector at the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development.

Abu Dhabi Art is open to the general public from today until 23rd November, with this year’s edition seeing participation from 50 leading galleries from across the world. Visitors can also enjoy two specially curated sections: New Horizons offers curated gallery sectors which explore Chinese and Indian art, while Focus: Drawing, Tracing, Mapping, curated again this year by Dr.

Omar Kholeif, will explore maps, unique cartographies, dreams and the imagination.

Abu Dhabi Art 2019 once again offers an exciting and engaging public programme, with the leading art fair presenting a series of stimulating talks on such topics as the role of art and cultural identity, rising Contemporary art centres and the perspective of new artistic generations. The programme will also feature daily performances, workshops and master classes that will provide visitors with the opportunity to engage with participating artists and learn more about their experiences.

Gateway, Abu Dhabi Art’s annual visual art exhibition, will invite a unique curatorial perspective from guest curator Paolo Colombo. The Beyond: Artist Commissions programme will present large-scale sculptures and installations, by international artists Oliver Beer and Leandro Erlich, at heritage sites across the emirate; while Emirati artists Ayesha Hadhir, Rawdha Khalifa Al Ketbi and Shaikha Fahad Al Ketbi will present their work through the Beyond: Emerging Artists initiative.

Related Topics

India World China Abu Dhabi Rashid Salem Colombo November 2019 Event From

Recent Stories

Firdous condemns opposition parties for influencin ..

44 minutes ago

A Threat to the Great World

54 minutes ago

Sixty-four official flour sale points set up in Mu ..

44 minutes ago

Three killed, five injured in road accident in Fai ..

44 minutes ago

Turkey hosts international conference on Kashmir

44 minutes ago

'Kissan Platforms' to be set up in Punjab cities

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.