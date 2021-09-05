Abu Dhabi Art launches initiative to support growing Emirati arts scene

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2021) Abu Dhabi Art today announced the formation of Friends of Abu Dhabi Art – an initiative created to facilitate new models of public cultural philanthropy and help support the dynamic art eco-system in the UAE.

Launching with an inaugural group of more than 40 dedicated art enthusiasts, Friends of Abu Dhabi Art will this year support Abu Dhabi Art’s Beyond: Emerging Artists, curated by guest curators Sam Bardaouil and Till Fellrath, Founders of Art Reoriented, a multidisciplinary curatorial platform Dyala Nusseibeh, Director, Abu Dhabi Art, said, "We are hugely grateful to our Friends of Abu Dhabi Art members, who will play an integral role in supporting emerging artists from the UAE this year and engaging the wider public with their work. As a group of cultural philanthropists brought together by a shared desire to support art in the Emirates, Friends of Abu Dhabi Art will strengthen and enhance our existing Beyond: Emerging Artists programme this year in exciting new ways."

Anyone looking to actively support artists and the art ecosystem in the UAE can apply to join the initiative via the webpage as well. All members are required to pay an annual fee for membership, with funds raised enabling the commissioning of new art works through Abu Dhabi Art. Keystone members will act as an advisory group for Friends of Abu Dhabi Art, overseen by co-heads, Nadine Maalouf, Co-Founder of 81 Designs and Nadia Sehweil, CEO of Bodytree Wellness.

Commenting on the newly formed initiative, Nadine Maalouf, Co-Head of Friends of Abu Dhabi Art and Co-Founder of 81 Designs, said, "Friends of Abu Dhabi Art members are ready to support the UAE art ecosystem through this new platform and to play a part in enabling emerging artists from the UAE to develop their work and reach new audiences.

We have all joined because of a commitment to supporting art in the UAE and we look forward to ensuring the wider community is engaged and connected to the thriving local art scene. Having attended a curatorial talk by Sam Bardaouil earlier this month I was impressed by their work and left excited to see what new conversations come out of their contribution this year."

Nadia Sehweil, Co-Head of Friends of Abu Dhabi Art and CEO of Bodytree Wellness, added, "Friends of Abu Dhabi Art is not limited to financial support. It is an endeavor to encourage independent activity by community members for the benefit of the local art ecosystem. There is a need for the art and culture sector globally to find sustainable ways to recover and become more adaptable in a post-pandemic era. Friends of Abu Dhabi Art will play a significant role in strengthening Abu Dhabi Art’s programming, as well as provide a platform for funding, knowledge exchange, and networking initiatives for the different players in the sector through Abu Dhabi Art."

Benefits for membership include opportunities to attend private talks by appointed curators and artists, as well as artist studio visits and events, private tours at the Abu Dhabi Art Fair in November and the commissioning of new work in Abu Dhabi.

The fair’s upcoming edition will open to the public at Manarat Al Saadiyat from 17th November to 21st November 2021.

Strict precautionary and hygiene measures will be enforced at Abu Dhabi Art 2021 to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all participants and visitors. Details of these measures will be announced in due course.