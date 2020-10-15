Abu Dhabi Art to return this year as virtual fair

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2020) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi has announced that the 12th edition Abu Dhabi Art will take place from 19th to 26th November as a virtual fair.

An interactive digital edition of Abu Dhabi Art will bring together galleries and artists from across the world in a number of curated gallery exhibitions and sectors.

For the first time ever, 6 guest curators will work with galleries and artists to present work online, each with a different geographic focus. Integrating live-stream video interviews with artists, curators and gallerists, the 2020 digital fair will also host a public Performing Arts Programme, presented alongside a number of engaging projects for the public.

Commenting on the 2020 digital version of the fair, Saood Al Hosani, Acting Undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said, "Abu Dhabi Art has always been a notable player in our Emirate’s growing cultural landscape. It has and continues to play a significant role in fulfilling Abu Dhabi’s ambition to become an artistically conscious city of global relevance.

For the fair to take place at this time is more important than ever and a testament to our commitment to developing the art scene.

"Abu Dhabi Art is adapting to the new reality that the world is facing and will play an instrumental role in supporting the culture sector at this critical period by offering a platform of encounters for galleries, artists, curators and collectors and by continuing to provide rich content and interactive experiences to the wider community."

Dyala Nusseibeh, Director of Abu Dhabi Art, commented, "This year we have invited numerous leading curators to work with galleries and their artists across existing and new gallery sectors for the fair, enabling diverse and compelling curatorial frameworks to emerge. After what has been an exceptionally difficult year for the global art world, we are committed to supporting galleries that have been exhibiting with Abu Dhabi Art for years while continuing to develop new markets for the Emirates."