UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Art To Return This Year As Virtual Fair

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 02:00 PM

Abu Dhabi Art to return this year as virtual fair

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2020) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi has announced that the 12th edition Abu Dhabi Art will take place from 19th to 26th November as a virtual fair.

An interactive digital edition of Abu Dhabi Art will bring together galleries and artists from across the world in a number of curated gallery exhibitions and sectors.

For the first time ever, 6 guest curators will work with galleries and artists to present work online, each with a different geographic focus. Integrating live-stream video interviews with artists, curators and gallerists, the 2020 digital fair will also host a public Performing Arts Programme, presented alongside a number of engaging projects for the public.

Commenting on the 2020 digital version of the fair, Saood Al Hosani, Acting Undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said, "Abu Dhabi Art has always been a notable player in our Emirate’s growing cultural landscape. It has and continues to play a significant role in fulfilling Abu Dhabi’s ambition to become an artistically conscious city of global relevance.

For the fair to take place at this time is more important than ever and a testament to our commitment to developing the art scene.

"Abu Dhabi Art is adapting to the new reality that the world is facing and will play an instrumental role in supporting the culture sector at this critical period by offering a platform of encounters for galleries, artists, curators and collectors and by continuing to provide rich content and interactive experiences to the wider community."

Dyala Nusseibeh, Director of Abu Dhabi Art, commented, "This year we have invited numerous leading curators to work with galleries and their artists across existing and new gallery sectors for the fair, enabling diverse and compelling curatorial frameworks to emerge. After what has been an exceptionally difficult year for the global art world, we are committed to supporting galleries that have been exhibiting with Abu Dhabi Art for years while continuing to develop new markets for the Emirates."

Related Topics

World Abu Dhabi November 2020 Market From

Recent Stories

Gujranwala administration allows PDM to hold its p ..

5 minutes ago

UAE, Danish defence officials discuss cooperation

21 minutes ago

PMD’s first rally in Gujranwala:  Lahore police ..

30 minutes ago

Opposition making propaganda on Tiger Force perfor ..

2 minutes ago

DEA issues new timings for schools from Oct 16

2 minutes ago

Dead Russian Satellite, Spent Chinese Rocket Likel ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.