Abu Dhabi Arts Society Becomes Patron Of Unique Cultural Heritage Objects In Hanover

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 05:30 PM

Abu Dhabi Arts Society becomes patron of unique cultural heritage objects in Hanover

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Arts Society, ADAS, announced that they would patron unique pieces of Arts in the cultural city of Hannover in collaboration with the German Embassy in Abu Dhabi. ADAS has been keen to identify unique opportunities around the world in line with its mission to promote connecting cultures through arts.

The first historical piece, "Kupferstich der Gesamtansicht von Hannover", dating from 1729, is a copper engraving depicting a detailed view of the City of Hanover. It is housed in the Museum Schloss Herrenhausen, the former summer residence of the Royal House of Hanover.

The second piece, the Beginenturm, located in the oldest part of Hanover, is the city’s only completely intact medieval structure. It was ingeniously incorporated into the 1960’s-era building housing the Historical Museum.

Peter Fischer, German Ambassador to the UAE, said: "It is indeed a pleasure working with the Abu Dhabi Arts Society, ADAS, on deepening the exchange between our cultures.

Especially in times like these, we remember that we are all connected as one human family. Cultural links help us understand and express this. I am pleased that Abu Dhabi Art Society, ADAS, chose Hanover, a gem of artistic wealth and a great example of the rich diversity of cultural life across Germany."

Dr Hamed Bin Mohamed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Chairman and Founder of the Abu Dhabi Arts Society, ADAS, said: "We are pleased to be able to support these objects of artistic heritage in Hanover, the capital of Lower Saxony, and build cultural bridges between our two countries"

Mr. Frank Scherrer, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Historical Museums of Hanover, and Professor Thomas Schark, Director of the Museums for Cultural History of Hanover, also appreciate this collaboration and thanked Dr Al Suwaidi and the Abu Dhabi Arts Society, ADAS, for their support and sponsorship of these exquisite examples of Hanover’s cultural heritage.

