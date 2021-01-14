UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Arts Society Marks World Logic Day

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 12:45 AM

Abu Dhabi Arts Society marks World Logic day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2021) As part of the global annual celebration marking the World Logic Day, Abu Dhabi Arts Society (ADAS) organised a virtual session entitled "From the art of thinking to the freedom of logic and philosophy".

Dr. Hamed bin Mohamed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Founder and Chairman of the board of Trustees of the ADAS, shed light on the importance of this day in preserving cultural and intellectual heritage, highlighting the principles of logic science and its impact on innovation, technology, and on spreading a culture of understanding and peace.

Dr. Omar Abdulaziz, Head of Research & Study at Sharjah Department of Culture and Information highlighted the role of language in defining human thoughts and the role of philosophy in the contemporary society considering the current rapid technological development.

Dr. Fadwa Al Mughairbi, Assistant Prof, Clinical Psychology, United Arab Emirates University, pointed out how self-talk plays a significant role in determining the future of human beings and how the study of logic changes the way of thinking.

Participants deliberated a number of other topics related to criteria-driven novel and story development, relationship between logic and philosophy, and how to improve youth’s abilities to collect and criticise contemporary knowledge.

