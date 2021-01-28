UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Arts Society Organised Art Forum For United Arab Emirates University’s Students

Abu Dhabi Arts Society organised art forum for United Arab Emirates University’s students

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2021) Abu Dhabi Arts Society and Al Suwaidi Foundation have organised yesterday a virtual art forum for United Arab Emirates University’s students to support young artists, empower them and raise their awareness of the importance of arts.

The Forum hosted the Artist and Calligrapher Mohamed Mandi who enriched the conversation with his advises.

Dr. Hamed bin Mohamed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Founder and Chairman of the board of Trustees of Abu Dhabi Arts Society (ADAS), said, "Organising this forum comes as an affirmation of our commitment to provide a platform that connects young artists with art giants and to communicate their work to a wider audience, in addition to providing them with experiences that support their career in the future, and added that this forum is a starting point for these creative talents to the world.

The participated students showed their various paintings that were distinguished by a different characters and styles, in which various materials and methods were used.

Samia Badr, Strategic Partnerships and Media Manager at Abu Dhabi Arts Society (ADAS), affirmed that the goal of the forum is to create a space for young artists to read their paintings in which ideas were varied distinctively, emphasising the role of UAE in supporting arts via providing different opportunities for young talents to advance the cultural industry.

