Abu Dhabi Arts Society organises panel discussion on human, artistic and industrial development

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2021) ABU DHABI, 6th February 2021 (WAM) - The Abu Dhabi Arts Society Cultural and Literary Council, hosted the third session of its dialogue series, which was held under the title "Human, Artistic and Industrial Development through the Ages".

A group of arts and heritage icons participated in this session, including the artist Dr. Mohamed Youssef, the archaeological Researcher Nasser Al Aboudi, the heritage expert Fatima Al Mghani, the theatrical and film producer Saleh Karam, and the artist Salem Al Junaibi.

Dr. Hamed bin Mohamed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Founder and Chairman of the board of Trustees of Abu Dhabi Arts Society (ADAS), emphasised that this session comes within the framework of the Society’s keenness to create effective communication opportunities between different generations where contemporary pioneers seek to draw inspiration from the rich cultural heritage and transform its components into creations that emulate modern art, he also added that this series is an interactive platform through which we learn about the various intellectual and aesthetic transformations of all types of arts.

Samia Badr, Manager of Strategic Partnerships and Media, who led the dialogue, added that the session included several axes related to the heritage and how to reproduce it in a modern way, the transformations that occurred in human life and its coexistence between different environments, the values of creativity in arts and its challenges in the era of globalization, stages of the development of theater and cinema and the ancient art manifestations discovered in the region.