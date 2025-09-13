- Home
- Middle East
- UAE
- Abu Dhabi Attorney General: Rule of law ensures justice, equality, community stability
Abu Dhabi Attorney General: Rule Of Law Ensures Justice, Equality, Community Stability
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2025 | 07:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2025) Ali Mohamed Al Balushi, Attorney General of Abu Dhabi, said that the celebration of World Law Day on 13th September embodies the great importance of the rule of law in building stable societies.
He noted that the rule of law serves as the cornerstone for ensuring justice and equality for all, creating an environment of stability and balance, and fostering a community committed to the noble values and principles upheld by the judicial system.
“The rule of law represents a collective responsibility that we all share towards our society, to entrench justice, transparency, and integrity, while continuing efforts to strengthen these values through the development of our judicial system, enhancing the efficiency of our legal cadres, and raising public awareness of laws, rights, and responsibilities.
This ensures that the law is present in every aspect of our daily lives and stands as a foundation for a cohesive and stable society,” he said in a statement marking the Day.
"On this day, we reaffirm our commitment to upholding justice and the rule of law, and to working hand in hand with our partners in society to establish a model that serves as an example in promoting security, stability, and prosperity,'' he added.
Recent Stories
25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 24 hours
Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent aid, rescue efforts following ea ..
First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025 identifies priority ..
Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pioneers’ initiative in Abu Dhabi ..
UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Japan
ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen
Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervical cancer
Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets
UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation with Finland in high-level mee ..
'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow with participation of 74 countr ..
AI poised to advance Arabic language on global stage: ALC Chairman
Deputy Ruler meets Sharjah University football team qualified for University Wor ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
ADJD Undersecretary: Rule of law pillar of justice, guardian of rights1 minute ago
-
Abu Dhabi Attorney General: Rule of law ensures justice, equality, community stability1 minute ago
-
Attorney General highlights World Law Day as celebration of justice, rule of law, safeguarding right ..1 minute ago
-
Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent aid, rescue efforts following earthquake2 hours ago
-
First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025 identifies priority issues2 hours ago
-
Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pioneers’ initiative in Abu Dhabi tomorrow2 hours ago
-
UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Japan3 hours ago
-
ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen3 hours ago
-
UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation with Finland in high-level meetings3 hours ago
-
'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow with participation of 74 countries3 hours ago
-
AI poised to advance Arabic language on global stage: ALC Chairman3 hours ago
-
Deputy Ruler meets Sharjah University football team qualified for University World Cup in China3 hours ago