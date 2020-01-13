Abu Dhabi automotive trade rises 5% in first ten months of 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2020) The automotive trade index in Abu Dhabi has maintained its positive momentum achieving 5 percent growth during the first ten months of 2019, compared to the same period in 2018.

According to statistics in a report issued by the Statistics Centre-Abu Dhabi, local car sales jumped in value to AED28.66 billion from January to the end of October 2019.

The figures also showed a significant increase in auto resales, amounting to AED14.459 billion in the first ten months of 2019, a 27 percent surge compared to AED11.38 billion during the same period in 2018.

Imports accounted for AED13.854 billion from January to October 2019, compared to AED15.67 billion during the same reporting period in 2018.

The Emirate’s car exports increased to AED350 million from January to October 2019, a rise of 37.2 percent compared to AED255 million during the same period in 2018.