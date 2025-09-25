Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit to define future of smart mobility

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit, organised by the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC) as part of the inaugural Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week (ADAW), will convene global leaders to define the next chapter of smart and autonomous mobility.

The summit will take place at the Vehicle Dynamic Area, Yas Marina Circuit, on 10th November 2025. It will mark the start of Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week (10th-15th November 2025), held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs and Chairman of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said, “The Smart and Autonomous Systems Council strives to accelerate sustainable transformation in the autonomous systems sector, ensuring their safe and efficient operation so that Abu Dhabi becomes a global model of innovation and an advanced hub leading the field of cutting-edge technologies.”

The programme will cover critical sector topics including: the convergence of air, land and sea for integrated urban mobility; the real-world deployment and scale-up of smart mobility models across public transport; global standards in AI governance and public trust of autonomous technologies; cross-sector collaboration to advance autonomy through industry integration; the future of flying in cities; AI-driven decision making; and designing industrial applications and deployment at scale for smart ports and cities.

Summit attendees will also discuss the future of scaling innovation, investment and impact, outlining investment and commercialisation pathways for technology, sustainability, and the talent needed to deliver it.

ADAW will host a series of autonomous events throughout the week. DRIFTx, which will be held from 10th to 12th November, will showcase smart and autonomous mobility solutions across land, sea, air and robotics in a live, interactive exhibition.

RoboCup Asia-Pacific 2025, hosted by Khalifa University and held for the first time in the MENA region, will run from 10th to 15th November, and will bring together top international teams to compete in AI-driven autonomous robotics challenges.

ADAW will conclude on 15th November with the second edition of the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League (A2RL), a motorsport display demonstrating the cutting edge of autonomous racing technology. Organised by ASPIRE and Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council, the event will feature a US$2.25 million prize pool attended by elite research teams from 10 countries.

The hosting of the inaugural Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week highlights Abu Dhabi’s commitment to fostering a competitive, collaborative and innovation-driven ecosystem that enhances efficiency, connectivity and quality of life through the safe, sustainable deployment of autonomous technologies.

