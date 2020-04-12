UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Aviation Launches Helicopter Message To Spread Awareness About Covid-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 08:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2020) Abu Dhabi Aviation is spreading awareness about Covid-19 by having a helicopter fly across all the emirates displaying messages in Arabic and English urging community members to stay at home, maintain social distancing and avoid gatherings.

The campaign started today from the capital and will spread to the other emirates in the coming days.

The messages, which say ''Dedication at Work and Safety at Home'', remind people to work from home to keep themselves and others safe, and avoid the risk of spreading Covid-19.

The initiative is part of Abu Dhabi Aviation’s effort to support the UAE’s measures to combat coronavirus, keep people safe, protect their health and join the global effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The initiative targets all groups of society and urges them to take precautions to prevent the disease from spreading.

