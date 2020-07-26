Abu Dhabi Aviation logs AED47.8 million in net profit in H1 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2020) Abu Dhabi Aviation's revenues for the period ended 30th June 2020 amounted to AED895.7 million, according to the financial results of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange-listed company.

The company's operating profit reached AED152 million and the net profit stood at AED47.8 million, the financial notes published today on the ADX's website show.

The company's assets edged up 1% by the end of the H1-2020 against the comparable period of 2019.

The stockholders' rights valued around AED3.37 bn during the same period and liabilities stood at around AED1.6 bn.

ADA is one of the largest commercial helicopter operators in the middle East, operating and owning 58 aircraft, including 51 helicopters and seven fixed-wing, according to the company's booklet published in April.