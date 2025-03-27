Open Menu

Abu Dhabi Aviation Partner With Archer To Deploy First 'Midnight' Electric Aircraft

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2025 | 03:46 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) Abu Dhabi Aviation Group (ADA) has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Archer Aviation to deploy the first fleet of its Midnight electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft globally, starting this year.

This initiative is part of Archer's global "Launch Edition", which was launched from Abu Dhabi in partnership with ADA to establish an initial fleet in coordination with the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to safely deploy air taxi services in the region.

As part of the agreement, both parties will collaborate in establishing a framework that will allow Archer to establish a pragmatic and repeatable playbook to deploy Midnight commercially in multiple early adopter markets, build operational expertise, generate revenue and continue to strengthen long-term demand.

Beyond deploying the aircraft, Archer will provide ADA with a team of experienced pilots, technicians, and engineers to support the initial operational ramp-up, ensuring a safe and efficient deployment.

Additionally, Archer plans to offer an integrated software infrastructure, including a booking application, to support UAM operations.

The MoU signing was attended by Nader Al Hammadi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Aviation, and Badr Al Olama, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO).

During the event, Abu Dhabi Aviation announced its intention to fund the deployment of Midnight, making it the first operator of electric air taxis in the region.

Al Hammadi stated, "We have been observing the advancements in eVTOL technology for years, and we are proud to partner with Archer to bring this innovation to the UAE. As a leading force in the aviation industry across the region and the largest helicopter operator in the middle East, Abu Dhabi Aviation has the expertise to develop a scalable urban air mobility service. We are excited to lead the way in launching the region's electric air taxi service, starting right here in Abu Dhabi."

"The unveiling of Launch Edition marks the beginning of the next chapter for Archer. This is how we'll bring Midnight from the manufacturing line to our first customers—and it's a playbook we'll run repeatedly as we scale our operations globally. Thank you to Abu Dhabi Aviation for being our first Launch Edition customer. We have a big year ahead," said Adam Goldstein, CEO and founder of Archer.

Archer's goal is to transform urban travel, replacing 60–90-minute commutes by car with an estimated 10 to 20-minute electric air taxi flights that are safe, sustainable, and low noise.

Archer's Midnight is a piloted, four-passenger aircraft designed to perform back-to-back flights with minimal charge time between flights.

