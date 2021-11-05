UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Aviation Provides Air Support For Abu Dhabi Desert Rally

Sumaira FH 22 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 05:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2021) ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2021 (WAM) – Abu Dhabi Aviation will provide three helicopters for logistical support and air ambulance services to the Abu Dhabi Desert Rally.

Nader Ahmed Al Hammadi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Aviation, stated, "Abu Dhabi Aviation seeks to secure elements of strength and safety for the success of this year’s Desert Rally by providing air support for the global event by providing three advanced helicopters (Bell 412 and 212). They will be used for logistical support and air ambulance purposes, in addition to search and rescue operations."

He added, "This makes the participation of the Abu Dhabi Aviation’s aircraft vital in giving contestants and observers a sense of safety. Our presence is considered a key element of the rally’s success given the harsh environmental conditions represented by the Emirates desert, especially that the Abu Dhabi Desert Rally is the longest in the middle East."

Al Hammadi stressed that Abu Dhabi is witnessing a quantum leap in the world championships it hosts.

The Abu Dhabi Desert Rally brings together senior drivers and riders worldwide to participate in a real test of skill and ability to win world titles.

"The company has set its sights on supporting sports and athletes and has participated in this event for years. We offer our expertise over 47 years to make this major global sporting event a success, through our modern aircraft and highly experienced pilots and engineers."

Al Hammadi said in conclusion, "The company appreciates the role of those in charge of the Abu Dhabi Desert Rally. We take this opportunity to express our great appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra region, for sponsoring this global event. We also thank the Emirates automobile Club, headed by Mohammed bin Sulayem, for organizing this event, which contributes to directing the world’s attention to the UAE."

