Abu Dhabi Aviation's Foreign Share Ownership At 30%

Abu Dhabi Aviation's foreign share ownership at 30%

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2020) Abu Dhabi Aviation Co. announced on Thursday its opening its trading of shares to foreign investment at a rate of no more than 30 percent of the company's total nominal shares capital.

The announcement was made following a resolution taken during the company's General Assembly meeting on 13th October 2019, and the necessary approvals processes by the Securities and Commodities Authority, and the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi.

More Stories From Middle East

