Abu Dhabi Aviation's Participation In Dubai Airshow 2021

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 01:00 AM

Abu Dhabi Aviation&#039;s participation in Dubai Airshow 2021

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2021) ABU DHABI, 12th November 2021 (WAM) - Abu Dhabi Aviation, the largest operator of helicopters in the middle East and North Africa, is participating in Dubai Airshow 2021 that is going to be held from 14 to 18 November.

During the exhibition, Abu Dhabi Aviation will display its wide range of aviation services that it provides to the leading local and international entities in the aviation sector. It aims to drive growth in commercial and luxury helicopters, freight and maintenance sectors.

Commenting on its participation, Nader Ahmed Al Hammadi, Chairman of the board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Aviation and its Group states, " the aviation sector is one of the main strategic sectors targeted by government plans, which seek to build a strong and sustainable economy based on diversifying sources of national income; and through the wise vision of our leadership it has worked to lay the foundations of right systems and the right investments to provide innovative products and an outstanding customer experience, all of which contribute together in building a prestigious global center for aviation."

"The Emirati experience, he adds, in the aviation sector has become a road map for many countries that aspire to advance this sector, especially as it has made qualitative leaps that helped it shorten time and put it on top of many global indicators within a short period of time. Today, the aviation industry has become one an important driver in the process of economic and social development."

He adds that the global pandemic, Covid-19, had had huge repercussions on the aviation sector in all its spectrums.

However, the participation of Abu Dhabi Aviation in the Dubai Airshow provides an important opportunity to get acquainted closely with the needs of the aviation sector, in the post-crisis phase, and to determine the best way for its recovery and recovery, in addition to finding new opportunities to build important partnerships.

"Abu Dhabi Aviation's participation in such a global event will be a great opportunity for Abu Dhabi Aviation to meet with decision makers in the field of aviation, introduce its competitive services, demonstrate the company's capabilities, and review the latest technical developments and the latest trends in the sector, which is fully in line with ADA’s directions to have experience, especially that the participants are from local, regional and international companies specialized in the aviation, and it will attract a large number of interested people."

He continues, "Abu Dhabi Aviation is looking forward to sharing its vision for the future of commercial aviation during the duration of the exhibition with many ideas and discussion panels with the participating parties and visitors to the pavilion to showcase its most prominent achievements in many fields."

It is worth noting that Abu Dhabi Aviation is the largest helicopter operator in the Middle East and North Africa, and is a national joint stock company that owns and manages a total of 65 aircraft in both rotary and fixed wing, and has received many international safety awards, including the Platinum Safety Award from the International Helicopter Association.

