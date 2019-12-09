UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Banks Record Net Income Of AED15 Billion In 6 Months

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 09:00 PM

Abu Dhabi banks record net income of AED15 billion in 6 months

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2019) The net income of commercial and Islamic banks operating in Abu Dhabi amounted to around AED15 billion during the first half of 2019, representing 58 percent of total net income in 2018, according to the latest statistics released by the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi, SCAD.

The banking sector in Abu Dhabi and the UAE, in general, are considered key financial enablers to the national economy.

The net income of traditional banks from interests and investments reached AED12.45 billion, accounting for 83 percent of the total income of the sector while 13 percent came from Islamic banks.

The statistics also showed that at the end of the first half of this year, the number of people employed by Abu Dhabi commercial and Islamic banks totalled 11,768.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi 2018 2019 From Billion

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss nat ..

17 minutes ago

Dubai International Content Market attracts global ..

17 minutes ago

UAE hosts second annual meeting of Food Forever In ..

32 minutes ago

200 Hindu pilgrims to arrive in city Lahore on Dec ..

2 minutes ago

Reeling from doping ban, Moscow blames 'anti-Russi ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Orders to Hold Meeting of Victory Organizing ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.