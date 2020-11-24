UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi-based UEMedical Group Adopts Okadoc Solution For Appointment Booking

Abu Dhabi-based UEMedical Group adopts Okadoc solution for appointment booking

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2020) United Eastern Medical Services or UEMedical, a leading healthcare group in the UAE, joins the growing list of healthcare providers who have adopted Okadoc’s white label booking and telemedicine solution.

In an effort to digitise its healthcare services, UEMedical Group has implemented the Okadoc solution for two of subsidiaries in UAE -- HealthPlus Network of Specialty Centres and Danat Al Emarat Hospital and Clinics.

The Okadoc solutions enables patients to book and manage their in-person or video consultation appointments with doctors at HealthPlus Centres and Danat Al Emarat hospital and clinics through their respective websites.

The system allows patients to view doctors’ availability in real time, book, reschedule, and cancel an appointment with a practitioner at the hospital. Once patient bookings are made, an automatically generated confirmation and booking reminder is sent to the patients enabling them to connect online to access the information they need easily and effectively.

Majd Abu Zant, Chief Operating Officer at UEMedical Group, UEMedical Group, said, "The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in many ways, of which digitisation is at the forefront, especially in the delivery of healthcare. At UEMedical Group, we have always adopted the latest technologies to provide the highest standard of care to our patients. With Okadoc’s solution implemented across two of our healthcare subsidiaries, we seek to enhance the patient’s healthcare journey, making it seamless and effortless."

Okadoc’s telemedicine platform is Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, approved, using end-to-end encryption with the cloud data hosted in the UAE, and compliant with UAE regulations.

