Abu Dhabi birth rate increase by 34% in 10 years

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2019) The number of live births registered in Abu Dhabi over the past ten years has increased by 34 percent, with 38,285 babies born in 2018, compared with 28,456 in 2008.

According to a report issued by the Statistics Centre in Abu Dhabi, the number of live births nearly tripled between 1977 and 2018, an increase of 302 percent.

Abu Dhabi city saw the highest percentage of births in 2018 with 57.3 percent, the city of Al Ain was second with 40.1 percent, and Al Dhafra third with 3.5 percent, the report stated.