UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Birth Rate Increase By 34% In 10 Years

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 12:30 PM

Abu Dhabi birth rate increase by 34% in 10 years

The number of live births registered in Abu Dhabi over the past ten years has increased by 34 percent, with 38,285 babies born in 2018, compared with 28,456 in 2008

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2019) The number of live births registered in Abu Dhabi over the past ten years has increased by 34 percent, with 38,285 babies born in 2018, compared with 28,456 in 2008.

According to a report issued by the Statistics Centre in Abu Dhabi, the number of live births nearly tripled between 1977 and 2018, an increase of 302 percent.

Abu Dhabi city saw the highest percentage of births in 2018 with 57.3 percent, the city of Al Ain was second with 40.1 percent, and Al Dhafra third with 3.5 percent, the report stated.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi 2018

Recent Stories

UAE, Mexico fostering investment ties

2 minutes ago

Pak Army to take measures to protect civilians alo ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab govt employees to get upto 150% raise in sa ..

8 minutes ago

European stocks stable before Fed 31 July 2019

1 minute ago

Britain's Lloyds banks lower profits on rising cla ..

1 minute ago

Police arrested seven anti-social elements in Rahi ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.