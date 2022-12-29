Abu Dhabi bourse closes higher driven by banking sector

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2022) ABU DHABI, 28th December, 2022 (WAM) – Abu Dhabi's FADX 15 Index grew 0.39‎% supported by 1.6% and 1.65% hikes in the main lender First Abu Dhabi Bank and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank respectively.

In the meantime, Dubai's main share index (DFMGI) fell 0.006%, impacted by 2.6% and 0.

67 % drops in the Emirates NBD, and blue chip Emaar.

Regionally, most Gulf stock markets continued to close higher on Wednesday, buoyed by China's decision to repeal most of its tough COVID-19 restrictions.

Globally, Wall Street's main indexes fell on Wednesday as a rise in U.S. Treasury yields pressured growth stocks, while the energy sector took a hit from a slide in oil prices, according to Reuters.