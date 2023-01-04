Abu Dhabi bourse extends gains on Tuesday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2023) Abu Dhabi bourse extended gains on Teuesday with the main index (.FTFADGI) advancing 0.342 percent, driven by the hospitality and energy sectors.

The country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD) was also up 0.470 percent, closing at AED17.280.

In more detail, TAQA maintained the momentum gained since the beginning of the year, closing 3.430 percnet up at AED3.630. ADQ, under the brand known as Asmak, however was 0.100 percnet down to end the session at AED409.500.

Dubai's main share index, however, eased 0.67 percent, as Dubai Islamic Bank and Du dipped 1.4 percent and 1.060 percent respectively, while Emaar continued to rise, closing 0.680 percent up at AED5.940.