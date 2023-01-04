UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Bourse Extends Gains On Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2023 | 12:15 AM

Abu Dhabi bourse extends gains on Tuesday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2023) Abu Dhabi bourse extended gains on Teuesday with the main index (.FTFADGI) advancing 0.342 percent, driven by the hospitality and energy sectors.

The country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD) was also up 0.470 percent, closing at AED17.280.

In more detail, TAQA maintained the momentum gained since the beginning of the year, closing 3.430 percnet up at AED3.630. ADQ, under the brand known as Asmak, however was 0.100 percnet down to end the session at AED409.500.

Dubai's main share index, however, eased 0.67 percent, as Dubai Islamic Bank and Du dipped 1.4 percent and 1.060 percent respectively, while Emaar continued to rise, closing 0.680 percent up at AED5.940.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi Bank Dubai Islamic Bank Share

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses launch of &#039;Sharjah ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses launch of &#039;Sharjah Sat 1&#039;

2 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM discuss latest de ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM discuss latest developments in Al-Aqsa

2 minutes ago
 UN Says Has Nothing to Announce on Ukraine's Peace ..

UN Says Has Nothing to Announce on Ukraine's Peace Summit Proposal

24 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expr ..

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expresses grief over anchorperson' ..

24 minutes ago
 Atlantic Council to hold 7th annual Global Energy ..

Atlantic Council to hold 7th annual Global Energy Forum in Abu Dhabi

32 minutes ago
 Erdogan Expected to Hold Phone Talks With Putin, Z ..

Erdogan Expected to Hold Phone Talks With Putin, Zelenskyy on Wednesday - Spokes ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.