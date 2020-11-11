Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council holds dialogue for learning about legislations, challenges

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2020) Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council jointly with the Department of Economic Development, DED, will hold a video conference dialogue with creative businesswomen and women entrepreneurs who are members of the council.

The discussion session aims to discuss how to support creative women entrepreneurs and businesswomen in various sectors and businesses where they work to enhance their role for working in the private sector and involve them in the process of sustainable economic development. The content of the session will focus on several main topics such as the latest developments of legislation and law amendments concerned with the private sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Besides, it will highlight the key challenges and difficulties that creative businesswomen encounter.

The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, within its initiative of the Five-Year Strategic Plan 2020-2024, is working to build and develop cooperation between the private sector and government and semi-government bodies.

This is to support women's enterprises in the UAE, and to advance their contribution to realising the Abu Dhabi economic agenda. Moreover, it aims to provide creative initiatives to be a specialised economic platform for Abu Dhabi, bringing it together with partners in the public and private sectors to expand, support and encourage Emirati businesswomen SMEs.

In addition, it seeks to encourage them to enter into the realm of trade and private business practice. Finally, it aims to enhance the role of Emirati women in overall economic life and contribute to increasing their investment role, to be a strong supporter in pushing to the fore the Abu Dhabi overall economic development process.