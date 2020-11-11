UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council Holds Dialogue For Learning About Legislations, Challenges

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 04:45 PM

Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council holds dialogue for learning about legislations, challenges

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2020) Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council jointly with the Department of Economic Development, DED, will hold a video conference dialogue with creative businesswomen and women entrepreneurs who are members of the council.

The discussion session aims to discuss how to support creative women entrepreneurs and businesswomen in various sectors and businesses where they work to enhance their role for working in the private sector and involve them in the process of sustainable economic development. The content of the session will focus on several main topics such as the latest developments of legislation and law amendments concerned with the private sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Besides, it will highlight the key challenges and difficulties that creative businesswomen encounter.

The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, within its initiative of the Five-Year Strategic Plan 2020-2024, is working to build and develop cooperation between the private sector and government and semi-government bodies.

This is to support women's enterprises in the UAE, and to advance their contribution to realising the Abu Dhabi economic agenda. Moreover, it aims to provide creative initiatives to be a specialised economic platform for Abu Dhabi, bringing it together with partners in the public and private sectors to expand, support and encourage Emirati businesswomen SMEs.

In addition, it seeks to encourage them to enter into the realm of trade and private business practice. Finally, it aims to enhance the role of Emirati women in overall economic life and contribute to increasing their investment role, to be a strong supporter in pushing to the fore the Abu Dhabi overall economic development process.

Related Topics

Business UAE Abu Dhabi Women Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahra ..

2 minutes ago

‘The Next Ride’ cycling expedition of Israeli ..

11 minutes ago

Sania Mirza feels proud of son Izhaan Mirza Malik ..

14 minutes ago

ENEC, US Department of Energy discuss cybersecurit ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistan name 35-player squad for New Zealand

32 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Angola on Na ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.