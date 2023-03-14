UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council Hosts 'Ramadan And Eid Exhibition'

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council hosts &#039;Ramadan and Eid Exhibition&#039;

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2023) ABU DHABI, 14th March, 2023 (WAM) – The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCCI), hosted the Ramadan and Eid Exhibition, providing a platform for female entrepreneurs across various sectors to showcase their products and services.

The initiative, organised by the Council, aimed to support Abu Dhabi's businesswomen's community, enabling startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to promote their products and expand their reach.

From March 9 to 12, the Exhibition took place in Abu Dhabi, with 32 exhibitors presenting their products and services across a range of sectors, including fashion, accessories, perfumes, handicrafts, food, and beverages, among others. The event provided female entrepreneurs with a valuable opportunity to showcase their offerings and connect with potential customers.

Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said, “The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council plays a pivotal role in supporting and empowering female entrepreneurs in Abu Dhabi and enhancing their productivity and success by creating opportunities for women to grow and expand their businesses.

This comes in line with the vision of the UAE government to empower women and contribute to the overall sustainable economic development of the country.”

Asma Al Fahim, the Chairwoman of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, expressed her pleasure at the high turnout at the Ramadan and Eid Exhibition, which highlighted the entrepreneurial spirit of women in the UAE.

She remarked that it was inspiring to witness numerous female entrepreneurs coming together to showcase their unique products and services while supporting one another in their pursuit of success. Al Fahim added that the Council is proud to be part of shaping this vibrant businesswomen community and looks forward to seeing more businesses emerge in the future.

