- Home
- Middle East
- Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower women entrepreneurs
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe Launch 'Ra'idah' To Empower Women Entrepreneurs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2025 | 01:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council has signed a cooperation agreement with Publicis Groupe middle East to launch a new initiative, "Ra'idah," a new initiative aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs in Abu Dhabi.
Ra'idah is a year-long programme specifically designed to accelerate the success of women entrepreneurs by equipping them with essential skills and tools, particularly in digital and social media marketing, to drive business growth.
Asma Al Fahim, Chairwoman of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, said that under the agreement with Publicis Groupe, the programme will support 10 women entrepreneurs in its first year.
The collaboration will also feature interactive workshops and advanced training sessions, providing participants with critical skills and professional networks essential for long-term entrepreneurial success.
Basil Kakish, CEO of Publicis Groupe Middle East & Türkiye, commented, “Through this partnership, we aim to equip women entrepreneurs with the skills, knowledge, and resources necessary to scale their businesses. We are honoured to support Abu Dhabi’s vision of fostering entrepreneurship and to work alongside the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council in expanding knowledge and unlocking new opportunities for women in business.”
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..
China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver
US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil
NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”
TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 2024
In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..
UAE Team Emirates' Ayuso takes 2nd in Tirreno-Adriatico
Erth Zayed Philanthropies unveils official emblem for Zayed Humanitarian Day
China unveils new high-thrust engine for future space travel
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2025
AFC Champions League Elite: Qatar's Al Sadd, Saudi Al Nasr advance to quarter-f ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower women entrepreneurs36 seconds ago
-
China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver43 seconds ago
-
TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 202446 minutes ago
-
In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising General Administration ..1 hour ago
-
UAE Team Emirates' Ayuso takes 2nd in Tirreno-Adriatico2 hours ago
-
Department of Health Chairman praises national medical staff's dedication2 hours ago
-
Erth Zayed Philanthropies unveils official emblem for Zayed Humanitarian Day2 hours ago
-
32 dead in two Mexico bus crashes2 hours ago
-
China unveils new high-thrust engine for future space travel2 hours ago
-
AFC Champions League Elite: Qatar's Al Sadd, Saudi Al Nasr advance to quarter-finals12 hours ago
-
Three Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrike in Central Gaza13 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid attends Iftar banquet hosted by sons of late Dalmook bin Juma Al Maktoum13 hours ago