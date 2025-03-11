Open Menu

Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe Launch 'Ra'idah' To Empower Women Entrepreneurs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2025 | 01:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council has signed a cooperation agreement with Publicis Groupe middle East to launch a new initiative, "Ra'idah," a new initiative aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs in Abu Dhabi.

Ra'idah is a year-long programme specifically designed to accelerate the success of women entrepreneurs by equipping them with essential skills and tools, particularly in digital and social media marketing, to drive business growth.

Asma Al Fahim, Chairwoman of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, said that under the agreement with Publicis Groupe, the programme will support 10 women entrepreneurs in its first year.

The collaboration will also feature interactive workshops and advanced training sessions, providing participants with critical skills and professional networks essential for long-term entrepreneurial success.

Basil Kakish, CEO of Publicis Groupe Middle East & Türkiye, commented, “Through this partnership, we aim to equip women entrepreneurs with the skills, knowledge, and resources necessary to scale their businesses. We are honoured to support Abu Dhabi’s vision of fostering entrepreneurship and to work alongside the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council in expanding knowledge and unlocking new opportunities for women in business.”

