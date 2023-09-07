Open Menu

Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council Signs MoU With Jadwa Investment

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2023 | 06:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2023) The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council (ADBWC), a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Jadwa Investment, a leading investment management and advisory firm in the MENA region. The MoU aims to identify prospects of cooperation to support and empower businesswomen, promote the growth of their projects, and enhance their presence in the economic and investment landscape.

The signing ceremony of the MoU, which marks Jadwa Investment’s first partnership with a businesswomen council in the region, took place at the Chamber’s Building. The ceremony was attended by Marwa Al Mansouri, board Member of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, and Mohammed Al Aswad, Head of International Relations at Jadwa Investment, along with a number of representatives of the Council and Jadwa Investment.

Under the terms of the MoU, the two parties will cooperate to support female entrepreneurs and SMEs founders. The Council and Jadwa Investment will organise joint events that support their mutual goals, such as seminars, lectures, conferences, forums, workshops, and more.

They will also provide relevant research and studies, exchange experiences, consultations, and knowledge that serve their common interests, and highlight the services provided by each party.

Marwa Al Mansouri said, “The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council is always keen to collaborate with various entities to empower businesswomen and ensure the growth and prosperity of their projects and businesses. This plays a key role in driving sustainable economic development in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and strengthening the position of women as important elements in driving change, innovation, and shaping the future in the UAE.”

She added, “The Council’s cooperation with Jadwa Investment, one of the largest investment management and investment services companies in the MENA region, is an exceptional opportunity to empower women in the fields of finance, business, trade, investment, and all business sectors.”

