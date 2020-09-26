UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Celebrates Successful Global Goals House During United Nations General Assembly Week 2020

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 07:15 PM

Abu Dhabi celebrates successful Global Goals House during United Nations General Assembly Week 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2020) Abu Dhabi’s inaugural Global Goals House, held at global tech ecosystem Hub71, has officially come to a close as the Emirate celebrates a successful week of international debates and discussions centered around the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and the vital role the Emirate is playing in driving progress toward them.

Held during the annual United Nations General Assembly, which this year marks its 75th anniversary, and organised by Abu Dhabi Government Media Office, Abu Dhabi Global Goals House featured key leaders from the Emirate’s public and private sectors joined by figures from around the globe and an array of industries, including technology, media, healthcare, arts and culture, business and finance. In addition to its robust programming, Abu Dhabi further celebrated the week by lighting up some of the Emirate’s most iconic buildings to support public awareness of the Global Goals.

Sharing her thoughts on the week’s events, Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Director General of Abu Dhabi Government Media Office, said "Over the course of the UNGA 2020 Goals House events this week, we heard not only about the incredible innovations now driving society forward and helping to address the urgent Global Goals, but we were also reminded of the imperative to come together to celebrate and advance our common humanity.

'' ''In 2020, when so many of us have faced challenges, including being separated from loved ones, colleagues and collaborators, that message is more important than ever. Abu Dhabi was truly delighted to host a Global Goals hub, lead ground-breaking discussions and share knowledge on the issues that increasingly define the times in which we live."

A coordinated effort by Abu Dhabi Government Media Office and numerous Abu Dhabi entities, the week’s UNGA itinerary included panel discussions on "Sustainable Innovation for the SDGs", ''Utilising Tech and Innovation for Sustainable Economic Development'', "The Great Green Reset: Rebuilding Sustainably", "Dine with Purpose", "Will the Global Pandemic Fast-Track the Healthtech Revolution?", and Culture through COVID".

