Abu Dhabi celebrates UAE 49th National Day with an action-packed array of activities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2020) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, has unveiled plans to celebrate the UAE’s 49th National Day through a calendar of thrilling activities, including three fireworks shows in Corniche, Al Reem Island, and Al Wathba, on Wednesday December 2.

To ensure the health, safety, and wellbeing of everyone, and in line with the emirate’s leading efforts in employing significant measures against COVID-19, citizens and residents are invited to enjoy the fireworks in Corniche live on Abu Dhabi tv and Emarat TV, as well as UAE_BARQ official Instagram page, on Wednesday December 2 at 9:25 pm. They will also be able to watch the fireworks shows in Al Reem Island at 9 pm live on Abu Dhabi Calendar official Instagram page, and watch Al Wathba fireworks, which also starts at 9 pm from their windows and balconies.

This year’s celebrations were designed to bring together the emirate’s community with a strong message of hope for a bright and promising future as the UAE approaches its Golden Jubilee, its 50th National Day in 2021.

"DCT Abu Dhabi congratulates the UAE and its leaders on the 49th National Day. We look forward to many more years of prosperity and unity for our beloved nation," said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi. "On this special day, we renew our pledge to safeguard the diversity and unity of our community and maintain our nation’s position in all fields as a true example of cohesion between people and their leaders."