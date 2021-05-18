UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Chamber And Russia-UAE Business Council Discuss Boosting Trade And Economic Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 07:15 PM

Abu Dhabi Chamber and Russia-UAE Business Council discuss boosting trade and economic cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) and the Russia-UAE Business Council discussed the means of boosting trade and economic cooperation between businesses in Abu Dhabi with their counterparts in Russia.

This came during a meeting on Tuesday between ADCCI Director-General Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri and Sergey Gorkov, Chairman of Russia-UAE Business Council, and his accompanying delegation at the Chamber’s tower in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Chamber Deputy Directors General Abdullah Ghurair Al Qubaisi and Helal Mohammed Al Hameli attended the meeting as well.

Al Mheiri commended the visit of the Russian delegation, which seeks to strengthen the strategic partnerships between the two sides and to discuss mutual investments in diverse sectors, including sciences, AI, healthcare, food security, technologies, aviation, and others.

He affirmed Abu Dhabi Chamber's readiness to provide all the necessary facilities for Russian businesspersons to reach the optimum levels of mutual cooperation between the two sides.

He also emphasised the need to organise future meetings for Emirati merchants and investors to introduce them to the available investment opportunities in Russia.

Gorkov praised the reception of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, expressing high hopes for more cooperation across different levels and economic sectors.

He pointed to the necessity to benefit from the economic features his country provides, as it is one of the world's richest countries in terms of natural resources, and possesses huge scientific and technological capabilities, which pose a real opportunity for Emirati businesspersons to invest and do business.

Related Topics

World Business Russia Abu Dhabi Visit Chamber Commerce All From Industry

Recent Stories

Finland Ratifies Participation in EU's $916Bln Eco ..

1 minute ago

Spain Returns 1,500 Out of 6,000 Migrants From Ceu ..

1 minute ago

Father , two sons killed over property dispute

1 minute ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 18 ..

1 minute ago

Supreme Court accepts KP Govt petition against PHC ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner orders DCs for transparent recruitmen ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.