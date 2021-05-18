Abu Dhabi Chamber and Russia-UAE Business Council discuss boosting trade and economic cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) and the Russia-UAE Business Council discussed the means of boosting trade and economic cooperation between businesses in Abu Dhabi with their counterparts in Russia.

This came during a meeting on Tuesday between ADCCI Director-General Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri and Sergey Gorkov, Chairman of Russia-UAE Business Council, and his accompanying delegation at the Chamber’s tower in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Chamber Deputy Directors General Abdullah Ghurair Al Qubaisi and Helal Mohammed Al Hameli attended the meeting as well.

Al Mheiri commended the visit of the Russian delegation, which seeks to strengthen the strategic partnerships between the two sides and to discuss mutual investments in diverse sectors, including sciences, AI, healthcare, food security, technologies, aviation, and others.

He affirmed Abu Dhabi Chamber's readiness to provide all the necessary facilities for Russian businesspersons to reach the optimum levels of mutual cooperation between the two sides.

He also emphasised the need to organise future meetings for Emirati merchants and investors to introduce them to the available investment opportunities in Russia.

Gorkov praised the reception of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, expressing high hopes for more cooperation across different levels and economic sectors.

He pointed to the necessity to benefit from the economic features his country provides, as it is one of the world's richest countries in terms of natural resources, and possesses huge scientific and technological capabilities, which pose a real opportunity for Emirati businesspersons to invest and do business.