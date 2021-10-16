UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Chamber, Angola Discuss Boosting Trade Cooperation

Abu Dhabi Chamber, Angola discuss boosting trade cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2021) Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director General of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has received Victor Francisco Fernandes, Minister of Industry and Commerce of Angola, at the Chamber’s tower in Abu Dhabi, to discuss a number of topics of shared interest.

Albino Malungo, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Angola to the UAE, attended the meeting as well as Abu Dhabi Chamber Deputy Directors General Abdullah Ghurair Al Qubaisi and Helal Mohamed Al Hameli.

Both sides discussed boosting trade and economic cooperation between businesses operating in Abu Dhabi and Angola.

At the beginning of the meeting, Al Mheiri expressed his pleasure for receiving the Angolan delegation, saying that it would encourage businesses in both countries to form partnerships, especially that Angola is rich in natural resources, making it a perfect destination for promising investment opportunities.

The Director General expressed the Chamber’s readiness to provide all the facilities necessary to increase mutual cooperation and inform Emirati businesses about the economic environment in Angola.

Minister of Industry and Commerce of Angola expressed his delight for visiting the Abu Dhabi Chamber, saying that exchanged visits would boost cooperation between Emirati and Angolan entrepreneurs in all sectors and would allow foreign investors to benefit from the available resources in Angola including cotton, coffee and diamond.

