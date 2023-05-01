Abu Dhabi Chamber announced as Supporting Partner for Annual Investment Meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st May, 2023) The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) has been announced as a Supporting Partner for the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM), the world’s leading investment platform, which brings together investors, entrepreneurs, and government sectors from all over the globe.

The meeting will highlight the latest investment trends and opportunities, promote sustainable development and suggest solutions to drive global economic growth.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber's participation in the meeting, which will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, under the theme “The Investment Paradigm Shift: Future Investment Opportunities to Foster Sustainable Economic Growth, Diversity, and Prosperity”, aligns with its new strategy for 2023-2025.

The Chamber will drive economic cooperation and create business opportunities for the private sector locally, regionally, and internationally. Through its participation, the Chamber will also contribute to driving investment and propelling Abu Dhabi's economic growth by leveraging innovation and keeping pace with investment and market trends.

Abdulla Mohamed Al Mazrui, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said, “Being part of the Annual Investment Meeting supports the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s vision of making Abu Dhabi the first choice in MENA for business and talent by 2025, by strengthening the private sector and Abu Dhabi economy through advocacy, innovation, and digitisation.

The Chamber is proud to empower a knowledge-based economy in line with our wise leadership’s vision, through promoting and facilitating investment across a range of fast-growing sectors, which would propel the global economy's growth."

Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said, “We look forward to being part of the Annual Investment Meeting, which will provide an overview of the future of the investment landscape. With the rapidly evolving global investment landscape, it is critical to keep pace with the latest smart investment trends.

" As part of the Chamber’s role as a networker, we are committed to boosting investment and trade relations to explore and create investment opportunities that drive long-term economic growth. In doing so, we contribute to establishing Abu Dhabi’s position as an investment and innovation hub.”

The Annual Investment Meeting will take place in Abu Dhabi from 8th-10th May. It will provide a platform for all sectors to discuss the latest investment trends and opportunities, exchange ideas, and explore potential partnerships. The meeting will also provide attendees with insights into various topics, including fintech, blockchain and sustainable investing.