ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2021) Dr. Ali bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, First Vice Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, met with Carlos Massa Júnior, Governor of the State of Parana, Brazil, and the accompanying delegation at Expo 2020 Dubai to discuss the prospects of trade and investment cooperation between businesses in Abu Dhabi and Parana.

During the meeting, Al Dhaheri pointed out that Brazil is one of the key trade partners for Abu Dhabi and the UAE and that the economic capabilities of both countries allow businesses to start joint ventures as well as help increase Emirati investments in Brazil, especially in Parana, as it is among the richest cities in the South American country.

Al Dhaheri added that, as part of its efforts to offer new investment opportunities, the Chamber is always encouraging Emirati businesses to invest in Brazilian markets.

"The Chamber is completely ready to introduce investors to the available investment opportunities in both countries," he added, emphasising the need to exchange visits and share information to serve the interests of businesses in Abu Dhabi and Parana.

He gave a brief on Abu Dhabi Government's ongoing efforts to help companies grow and prosper and the announced economic stimulus to attract foreign investments and talents to the emirate, to boost the competitiveness of the emirate regionally and internationally.

For his part, Governor Massa expressed his appreciation for the readiness of the Chamber to push the economic and trade cooperation forward with Parana.

The governor also expressed his delight at being at Expo 2020 Dubai, stating that he was fascinated by the accomplishments of the UAE and its futuristic vision across all sectors.

He called on the Abu Dhabi Chamber, and Emirati investors and businesspersons to visit his country and take a closer look at the investment opportunities available in various sectors, including hydroelectric energy, agriculture, and food security.

Following the meeting, the two sides held B2B matchmaking sessions between Brazilian and Emirati businesspersons.