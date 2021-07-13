Abu Dhabi Chamber Chairman, Argentinean Ambassador discuss trade cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2021) Mohammed Thani Murshid Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Abu Dhabi Chamber) and Chairman of the UAE Federation of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry, has received Jorge Agustin Arambarri, Ambassador of Argentina to the UAE, at the Chamber’s tower in Abu Dhabi to discussed trade and economic cooperation between their countries.

Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Chamber, and his deputy Abdullah Ghurair Al Qubaisi attended the meeting.

At the beginning of the meeting, Al Rumaithi pointed out that Abu Dhabi Chamber is ready to intensify joint cooperation between businesses in Abu Dhabi with their counterparts in Argentina and to boost trade and investment activities between the sides.

Al Rumaithi emphasised on the huge economic capabilities of both Abu Dhabi and Argentina, noting that such capabilities would contribute to increasing the volume of trade and serving the business communities of both Abu Dhabi and Argentina.

He noted that the Abu Dhabi Chamber is continuously working towards founding proper investment opportunities for its members in Argentina as well as promoting the trade and investment climate in Abu Dhabi to attract more direct foreign investments.

For his part, Ambassador Arambarri praised Abu Dhabi Chamber's efforts in utilising all capabilities to push the wheel of economic cooperation with his country forward.

The ambassador proposed to organise a forum for Argentinian trade missions in order to inform them with the available investment opportunities and the business environment in Abu Dhabi, noting that such a forum would expand his country’s markets to Abu Dhabi, especially that Argentina depends on natural resources in its food economy and its agricultural wealth and livestock.

He added that businesses in Argentina are interested in engaging with Emirati companies operating in the fields of innovation and technology.