Abu Dhabi Chamber Chairman, Governor Of Indonesian Aceh Province Discuss Trade Cooperation

Tue 06th April 2021 | 02:45 PM

Abu Dhabi Chamber Chairman, Governor of Indonesian Aceh Province discuss trade cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2021) Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the Federation of the UAE Chambers and the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has received Nova Iriansyah, Governor of Aceh Province, Indonesia, and the accompanying delegation at the Chamber’s tower in Abu Dhabi.

Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, and his Deputy Abdullah Ghurair Al Qubaisi attended the meeting.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the economic cooperation between Abu Dhabi and Aceh province, highlighting the importance of promoting joint cooperation and strengthening trade relations between both sides. They also discussed the available investment opportunities in key strategic sectors in Indonesia in general and Aceh Province in particular.

Al Rumaithi stressed the Abu Dhabi Chamber's keenness to boost cooperation with Indonesia and to provide the facilities necessary to strengthen the trade and investment relations between the two sides.

He also shed light on the importance of forming partnerships and holding pivotal projects in key sectors as well as to attract investors and introduce them to the most promising investment climate, especially in the sectors of agriculture, wood industries, tourism and renewable energy.

For his part, Governor Iriansyah expressed his pleasure for visiting the Abu Dhabi Chamber, praising its readiness to extend bridges of trade cooperation with the Chamber of Commerce of Aceh. He also noted his interest to increase joint businesses, intensify trade exchange, explore key trade sectors with high growth potential, and to contribute to the economic and social development process in both countries.

