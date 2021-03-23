Abu Dhabi Chamber Chairman, Vietnamese Ambassador discuss joint trade cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2021) Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has discussed with Nguyen Manh Tuan, Ambassador of Vietnam to UAE, the means of strengthening trade and investment relations between Abu Dhabi and Vietnam.

This came during a meeting both sides held at the Chamber’s tower in Abu Dhabi, which was attended by Hamid Bin Salem, Secretary General of the Federation of the UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry;Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, and Abdullah Ghurair Al Qubaisi, Deputy Director General of the Chamber.

During the meeting, Al Rumaithi highlighted the Chamber's interest in opening up new channels of trade with Vietnam in a way that serves the best interests of both sides and to work together in encouraging joint projects in priority sectors including energy, oil and gas and marine industries.

Al Rumaithi emphasised the readiness of the Chamber to provide all the services necessary to boost the efforts of both countries in realising the sustainable economic development.

Both sides also discussed the latest economic developments considering the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the world economy, stressing on the need to increase their joint efforts, trade exchange and sharing experiences to put in place the proper strategies and economic plans for post-pandemic era.

For his part, Ambassador Tuan praised the Chamber's readiness to provide all the necessary support to push the wheel of economic cooperation forward, calling on the Abu Dhabi Chamber to form a trade delegation to visit Vietnam and take a closer look at the available investment opportunities in the different pivotal and promising sectors.

In the meeting, both sides agreed to cooperate in providing complete information on the companies and investors in Abu Dhabi and Vietnam as well as information on the investment climate and available opportunities in both countries.

Concluding the meeting, Al Rumaithi extended his invitation to Vietnamese businesses to visit trade exhibitions and participate in the economic activities in Abu Dhabi in order to meet with their counterparts in the emirate, especially those operating in the business of food security.