Abu Dhabi Chamber, CONNECT to host international events across construction and manufacturing in December

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2021) As part of a long-term partnership, Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and CONNECT have announced two inaugural events, middle East Design & Build Week (MEDBW) and Middle East Manufacturing & Technology Expo (MEMT), to be held from 5th to 7th December, 2022 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

This came during a press conference held at the Chamber’s tower in Abu Dhabi, which was attended by Abdullah Ghurair Al Qubaisi, Deputy Director-General of Abu Dhabi Chamber; Mubarak Al Shamsi, Director of Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau (ADCEB); Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Chief Commercial Officer of ADNEC; and Ashley Roberts from CONNECT.

Al Qubaisi said that "through these two prestigious events, which are the only events in the region dedicated to construction and manufacturing, we look forward to exploring different solutions in construction and design as well as manufacturing and advanced technology sectors.

Through these two events, we will have the potential to identify the prospects of mutual cooperation and joint partnerships and to share experiences with the biggest international companies in this regard."

For his part, Mubarak Al Shamisi emphasised the importance of launching the two events, which are the only events in the region that caters to the construction, manufacturing and technology sectors, pointing to them as amongst the key sectors on which the government is concentrating.