Abu Dhabi Chamber contributes AED20 million to 'Together We Are Good' programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2020) Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has made a financial contribution of AED20 million to the "Together We Are Good" programme, launched by the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an to encourage contributions from individuals, entities and companies in light of the current health and economic situation.

Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said, "Considering the current situation and what the world is facing, I urge businesses and investors to contribute financially and in-kind in order to tackle pressing social challenges and to be able to limit the spreading of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, as well as to maintain the safety and health of the UAE citizens and residents alike.

"

"I would like to praise the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, considering the huge efforts and initiatives taken to keep the citizens and residents of the UAE safe and healthy. I would also like to express my thanks and appreciation to all public and private entities that worked together to execute the integrated plans, which were drawn in light of the current situation the whole world is witnessing," he added.