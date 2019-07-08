Abu Dhabi Chamber, Costa Rican Embassy discuss economic, investment opportunities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Costa Rica Embassy in the UAE discussed available mutual economic and investment opportunities in Abu Dhabi and Costa Rica, in the presence of Mohammed Hilal Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Chamber.

Their discussion took place during a meeting between Mohammed Thani Murshid Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the Chamber, and Francisco Chacon Fernández, Ambassador of Costa Rica to the UAE, at the headquarters of the chamber.

Al Rumaithi stressed that the chamber is aware of the importance of creating partnerships between private sector institutions and companies, in light of the distinguished ties between the two countries, while noting that there are promising cooperation opportunities in all areas of commerce and investment, especially in renewable energy, agriculture, industry, tourism, healthcare, education and food security.

Fernández invited the chamber to attend a major commercial exhibition on food, agriculture and food security that will be held in Costa Rica in September. He also invited Emirati companies and investors to explore investment opportunities in his country.

Al Muhairi highlighted the chamber’s role in supporting private sector companies and the various services it provides to the emirate’s private sector while noting its willingness to assist Costa Rican companies wishing to invest in Abu Dhabi.

He also highlighted the mutual desire of both sides to organise a commercial forum in Abu Dhabi, to promote available investment opportunities to private sector companies from both countries and reinforce their mutual cooperation.