Abu Dhabi Chamber Director-General, Ugandan Ambassador discuss trade cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2021) Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, has discussed with Zaake W. Kibedi, Ambassador of Uganda to the UAE, means of expanding trade and investment relations between the two countries in a number of key sectors.

The meeting, held at the Chamber’s tower in Abu Dhabi, touched upon bolstering the economic cooperation between Abu Dhabi and Uganda to increase investment opportunities before businesses in both countries, hence, increasing the volume of trade Exchange, especially in agriculture, irrigation systems and sewage waters as well in the infrastructural, mining, energy and tourism sectors.

Al Mheiri pointed out that the Abu Dhabi Chamber always urges businesses to explore the viable investment opportunities abroad, especially in friendly countries, adding that Uganda is one of the African countries with which the business community in Abu Dhabi has many partnerships and trade agreements.

For his part, Ambassador Kibedi expressed his country's interest in exchanging trade visits with Abu Dhabi and expanding the scope of what might be beneficial for both sides.

Ambassador Kibedi shed light on the investment opportunities in Uganda and stressed the importance of highlighting the available business opportunities in the emirate to the business environment in Uganda.

The meeting was attended by Abdullah Ghurair Al Qubaisi and Helal Mohammed Al Hameli, Deputy Directors General of the Chamber.