UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Chamber Discusses Boosting Cooperation With Polish Entrepreneurs

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 12:00 PM

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses boosting cooperation with Polish entrepreneurs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2021) Helal Mohammed Al Hameli, Deputy Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Centers and Advisory Councils, has discussed with Pavel Jablonsk, Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland, ways to further boost investment and business cooperation among entrepreneurs in Abu Dhabi and Poland.

During the meeting, Al Hameli expressed his pleasure with the visit of the Polish Deputy Foreign Minister, stressing the Chamber’s keenness to develop relations between Polish entrepreneurs and their Emirati counterparts.

Al Hameli also stressed the important role the Chamber plays in strengthening effective international partnerships between private sector institutions in Abu Dhabi and its counterparts in various countries around the world. He highlighted the range of services and facilities provided by the Chamber to improve Abu Dhabi’s private sector and to contribute to achieving its economic vision by creating a leading economic system based on sustainable knowledge.

He pointed out the main strengths that the Abu Dhabi business environment encompasses, which makes it a destination for important investment opportunities at large, and in a way that highlights the private sector as a key partner in the overall economic development.

Jablonsk, in turn, expressed his hope to intensify and exchange visits between Emirati entrepreneurs and their counterparts in Poland. He pointed to the advantages his country offers to attract investment and encourage innovation in various economic fields.

Jablonsk also praised the UAE's prestigious position on the regional and international map, and its leading investment capabilities and expertise to provide business incubators, noting the importance of coordination to introduce private sector companies from both countries to the commercial and investment opportunities offered by the UAE and Polish markets.

Related Topics

World Exchange Business UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Poland Chamber Market From

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Dubai consolidates position as global e ..

2 hours ago

China reports 34 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

UAE&#039;s membership in UN Security Council highl ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 13, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Eriksen 'awake' in hospital after collapse in Euro ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.