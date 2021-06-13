Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses boosting cooperation with Polish entrepreneurs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2021) Helal Mohammed Al Hameli, Deputy Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Centers and Advisory Councils, has discussed with Pavel Jablonsk, Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland, ways to further boost investment and business cooperation among entrepreneurs in Abu Dhabi and Poland.

During the meeting, Al Hameli expressed his pleasure with the visit of the Polish Deputy Foreign Minister, stressing the Chamber’s keenness to develop relations between Polish entrepreneurs and their Emirati counterparts.

Al Hameli also stressed the important role the Chamber plays in strengthening effective international partnerships between private sector institutions in Abu Dhabi and its counterparts in various countries around the world. He highlighted the range of services and facilities provided by the Chamber to improve Abu Dhabi’s private sector and to contribute to achieving its economic vision by creating a leading economic system based on sustainable knowledge.

He pointed out the main strengths that the Abu Dhabi business environment encompasses, which makes it a destination for important investment opportunities at large, and in a way that highlights the private sector as a key partner in the overall economic development.

Jablonsk, in turn, expressed his hope to intensify and exchange visits between Emirati entrepreneurs and their counterparts in Poland. He pointed to the advantages his country offers to attract investment and encourage innovation in various economic fields.

Jablonsk also praised the UAE's prestigious position on the regional and international map, and its leading investment capabilities and expertise to provide business incubators, noting the importance of coordination to introduce private sector companies from both countries to the commercial and investment opportunities offered by the UAE and Polish markets.