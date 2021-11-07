UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Chamber Discusses Cementing Economic Partnerships With Azerbaijan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 08:30 PM

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses cementing economic partnerships with Azerbaijan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2021) Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director General of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has discussed with Orkhan Mammadov, Executive Director of the Agency for SMEs Development under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, the prospects of boosting trade exchange and the flow of goods to meet the strategic economic developments of both countries.

This came during the visit of the Azerbaijani official and the accompanying delegation to Chamber’s tower in Abu Dhabi, which was also attended by Abdullah Ghurair Al Qubaisi, the Chamber’s Deputy Director General.

During the meeting, Al Mheiri praised the economic diversity of Azerbaijan making it an optimal destination for trade, investment and tourism activities on the regional level.

He added that the Abu Dhabi Chamber is keen on bringing Emirati entrepreneurs and investors with their Azerbaijani counterparts to explore all the possible business opportunities, especially in artificial intelligence, e-trade and food security as well as the fourth industrial revolution.

Mammadov commended the welcome of the Chamber, expressing his country’s desire to widen the communication channels between the UAE and Azerbaijan, considering the UAE the main trade partner to his country in the GCC.

He praised the positive role Abu Dhabi Chamber plays in supporting the private sector and strengthening trade relations with Azerbaijan.

By the end of the meeting, Mammadov delved into the features of the Azerbaijani economy and the features it boasts to attract foreign investments such as business incubators.

He expressed his desire to increase exchanged visits between Emirati and Azerbaijani businesses in the near future.

