UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Chamber Discusses Commercial, Investment Cooperation With Kazakh Delegation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 10:00 PM

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses commercial, investment cooperation with Kazakh delegation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry discussed, with a delegation from Kazakhstan, opportunities for strengthening their commercial and investment cooperation and highlighted the UAE’s strategic advantages.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Zhaslan Madiyev, Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of Kazakhstan.

At the meeting, Al Mheiri commended the distinguished relations between the UAE and Kazakhstan and stressed the chamber’s keenness to reinforce and develop their relations, as well as expand their cooperation and support Kazakh companies interested in investing in Abu Dhabi.

He also explained the strategic advantages offered by the UAE and Kazakhstan, which will help boost trade, noting that Abu Dhabi is a leading economic destination that attracts money and investment from around the world due to the approach adopted by the country's leadership, which created a system with suitable legislation and an advanced infrastructure.

Madiyev praised the meeting with the chamber and highlighted the deep fraternal ties between the two countries, stressing the importance of reinforcing their economic cooperation and benefitting from potential investment opportunities that Kazakhstan provides to Emirati investors in all sectors.

He also expressed his hope that the meeting will result in mutual visits between the chamber, Emirati investors and their Kazakh counterparts.

Related Topics

World UAE Abu Dhabi Kazakhstan Chamber Money Commerce All From Industry

Recent Stories

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Clean Energy Busi ..

2 minutes ago

AUS signs research and exchange MoU with leading E ..

17 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,194 new COVID-19 cases, 631 recove ..

17 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Seychelles

17 minutes ago

Sandooq Al Watan launches new round of &#039;UAE C ..

32 minutes ago

Breastfeeding Association takes part in Forum for ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.