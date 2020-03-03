Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses commercial, investment cooperation with Costa Rica

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2020) Abdullah Ghareer Al Qubaisi, Deputy Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce of Industry, today discussed with Pedro Perotti, a representative from the Costa Rica Investment Promotion Agency, CINDE, ways of enhancing the cooperation and commercial and economic exchange between the UAE and Costa Rica, in the presence of Francisco J. Chacón Hernández, Ambassador of Costa Rica to the UAE.

During the meeting, Al Qubaisi praised the bilateral ties and economic cooperation between the two countries and stressed that relevant authorities in Abu Dhabi are offering facilitations to attract foreign investments in priority sectors, most notably education, transportation, financial services, telecoms, technology, petrochemicals, medical equipment, aviation, healthcare and agriculture.

He also highlighted the importance of visits by companies and investors from Costa Rica to Abu Dhabi, to explore the emirate’s business environment and discuss cooperation opportunities with Emirati companies.

At the end of the meeting, he stated that the chamber is willing to support companies from Costa Rica that are interested in investing in Abu Dhabi, as well as provide them with the required facilitations to make their investments succeed.

Perotti welcomed the hospitality he received, stressing that Abu Dhabi has succeeded in reinforcing its position as a pioneering regional and international business and investment destination.

He also pointed out that his meeting with the chamber was an important opportunity to discuss ways of improving their economic and investment cooperation, affirming his confidence in the ability of the two countries to work together in various areas, in light of their strong ties.

There are also available business opportunities in Costa Rica for Emirati companies, especially in the sectors of agriculture, tourism and infrastructure, he said in conclusion.