Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses economic cooperation with Pakistani Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2020) Mohammed Hilal Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, discussed, with Ghulam Dastgir, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, ways of reinforcing their cooperation, to benefit the economies of the UAE and Pakistan.

Their discussion took place during a meeting held at the chamber’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Ghurair Al Qubaisi, Deputy Director-General of the Chamber, and Hilal Mohammed Al Hamli, Deputy Director-General of the Chamber.

During the meeting, Al Muhairi presented the chamber’s efforts to advance the UAE’s business sector, especially Abu Dhabi’s economy, by offering distinguished services.

The UAE’s leadership has established a flexible legal and legislative infrastructure to create a suitable business environment that generates investment opportunities, he added, noting that the UAE has become a leading destination for new businesses and is one of the most attractive environments for foreign investment, according to several international economic indexes.

Dastgir praised the welcome he received upon his arrival at the chamber, which reflects the strong ties between the two friendly countries while highlighting the need to reinforce their economic cooperation and benefit from potential investment opportunities provided by Pakistan to Emirati investors in the areas of tourism and industry.

He then expressed his hope for more mutual visits between Emirati business leaders and their Pakistani counterparts, which will serve their economies.