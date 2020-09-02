UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Chamber Discusses Economic Cooperation With Pakistani Ambassador

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 08:45 PM

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses economic cooperation with Pakistani Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2020) Mohammed Hilal Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, discussed, with Ghulam Dastgir, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, ways of reinforcing their cooperation, to benefit the economies of the UAE and Pakistan.

Their discussion took place during a meeting held at the chamber’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Ghurair Al Qubaisi, Deputy Director-General of the Chamber, and Hilal Mohammed Al Hamli, Deputy Director-General of the Chamber.

During the meeting, Al Muhairi presented the chamber’s efforts to advance the UAE’s business sector, especially Abu Dhabi’s economy, by offering distinguished services.

The UAE’s leadership has established a flexible legal and legislative infrastructure to create a suitable business environment that generates investment opportunities, he added, noting that the UAE has become a leading destination for new businesses and is one of the most attractive environments for foreign investment, according to several international economic indexes.

Dastgir praised the welcome he received upon his arrival at the chamber, which reflects the strong ties between the two friendly countries while highlighting the need to reinforce their economic cooperation and benefit from potential investment opportunities provided by Pakistan to Emirati investors in the areas of tourism and industry.

He then expressed his hope for more mutual visits between Emirati business leaders and their Pakistani counterparts, which will serve their economies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business UAE Abu Dhabi Chamber Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

UAE Government portal attracts record number of us ..

1 hour ago

DHA, HCT sign MoU to strengthen capabilities of Em ..

1 hour ago

PCB announces schedule of remaining HBL PSL 2020 m ..

1 hour ago

Moscow Says Waiting for Berlin's Response to Russi ..

8 minutes ago

US Imposes Sanctions on 2 Officials at Internation ..

8 minutes ago

Ruble Accelerates Drop After Germany's Statement A ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.