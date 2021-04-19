Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses economic cooperation with Armenia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2021) Mohamed Helal Al Mhairi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has received Mher Mkrtumyan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to the UAE, at the chamber’s tower in Abu Dhabi and discussed with him the means of increasing economic cooperation between the two countries.

Deputy Directors-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, Abdullah Ghurair Al Qubaisi, and Helal Mohammed Al Hameli, attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Al Mheiri praised the outstanding relationship between the UAE and Armenia, expressing the awareness of the Abu Dhabi Chamber to increase the level of cooperation between the two sides to serve the interests of businesses and investors in both countries.

Al Mheiri also pointed to the role of the chamber in motivating the economy of Abu Dhabi and realising its economic vision by facilitating the flow of businesses in the emirate and by providing a set of exceptional services for its members as well as solidifying the partnerships of businesses in Abu Dhabi with their counterparts across the globe.

Ambassador Mkrtumyan extended his thanks and appreciation for the chamber’s reception, expressing his hope in increasing the exchanged visits of entrepreneurs and businesses between the two countries. He noted that such visits would allow Armenian businesses to benefit from the economic and managerial experiences of the UAE considering it is an advanced hub for the best modern managerial practices in business management.

The ambassador highlighted the investment opportunities available in his country and the facilities its government provides to foreign investors and its plans for economic development.