Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses increasing economic cooperation with Estonia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2021) Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has received Jaan Reinhold, Ambassador of Estonia to the UAE, at the Chambers tower in Abu Dhabi.

Both sides discussed developing economic cooperation between Estonia and Abu Dhabi by taking advantage of the available investment opportunities and promoting communication channels between businesses on both sides.

The meeting also discussed several topics of shared interest and how to push the wheel of economic, investment and industrial cooperation between the two sides forward.

They also discussed the potential of benefitting from the Estonian experience in the information and communications technology sector, including digital transformation, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence.